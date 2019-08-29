One person shot at Peppertree Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, the shots were fired in the Whitehaven neighborhood at the 4300 block of Graceland Drive. This is the Peppertree Apartment complex.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The Memphis Fire Department said one person was rushed from the scene to Regional One Hospital.
Police did not release any details about a possible suspect.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you on-air and online with the latest information.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}