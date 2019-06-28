One person shot during robbery in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a violent armed robbery.
Police were called to the 2700 block of W. Barbara Circle for an armed robbery call around 3 a.m. Friday.
FOX13 learned one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Two people were robbed at the residence and police said it was possibly a home invasion.
Police said the suspect was able to get away.
This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates.
