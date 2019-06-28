  • One person shot during robbery in Memphis, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a violent armed robbery. 

    Police were called to the 2700 block of W. Barbara Circle for an armed robbery call around 3 a.m. Friday.

    FOX13 learned one person was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Two people were robbed at the residence and police said it was possibly a home invasion. 

    Police said the suspect was able to get away. 

    This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates. 

