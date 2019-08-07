One person shot following fight at local basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a local community center.
According to police, the victim was taken from the scene on the 300 block of Tillman Street by a private vehicle.
A major working the investigation told FOX13 around 11:45 a.m. on Monday night a fight broke out at the Lester Community Center.
At some point during fight, someone started shooting.
One person was shot.
Police said the victim is expected to be okay.
No information about the shooter has been released.
This is a breaking and developing story. Check back for updates.
