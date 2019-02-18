One person shot, hospitalized after Memphis man goes to house and opens fire

Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot inside a home Monday morning.
Tarjai McDowell, 27, was arrested by Memphis police after the shooting Monday morning.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was rushed from the 2700 block of Kimball Grove around 3:10 a.m.
Police said the victim was visiting a friend when the shooting happened.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by SCSO for multiple charges
- Man wanted for double murder in Memphis neighborhood
- Murder suspect on the run, wanted for local homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition.
Police told FOX13 close to a dozen shell casings were found outside the house: three different types of casings -- at least one handgun and one shotgun.
While FOX13 was on the scene, one person was placed in handcuffs and was driven away in a police cruiser.
Investigators confirmed the victim knew McDowell, and McDowell is currently in police custody.
Police said McDowell is charged with aggravated assault and criminal attempt felony.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}