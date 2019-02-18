  • One person shot, hospitalized after suspect goes to house and opens fire

    By: Alexa Lorenzo

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot inside a home Monday morning. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was rushed from the 2700 block of Kimball Grove around 3:10 a.m. 

    Police said the victim was visiting a friend when the shooting happened. 

    The victim was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition. 

    Police told FOX13 close to a dozen shell casings were found outside the house: three different types of casings -- at least one handgun and one shotgun.    

    While FOX13 was on the scene, one person was placed in handcuffs and was driven away in a police cruiser. 

    Investigators confirmed the victim knew the suspected shooter, and the shooter is currently being detained. 

    No arrests have been made at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

