One person shot, hospitalized after suspect goes to house and opens fire

Memphis police are investigating after one man was shot inside a home Monday morning.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, the victim was rushed from the 2700 block of Kimball Grove around 3:10 a.m.
Police said the victim was visiting a friend when the shooting happened.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB wanted by SCSO for multiple charges
- Man wanted for double murder in Memphis neighborhood
- Murder suspect on the run, wanted for local homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The victim was shot in the chest and is currently in critical condition.
Police told FOX13 close to a dozen shell casings were found outside the house: three different types of casings -- at least one handgun and one shotgun.
While FOX13 was on the scene, one person was placed in handcuffs and was driven away in a police cruiser.
Investigators confirmed the victim knew the suspected shooter, and the shooter is currently being detained.
No arrests have been made at this point. The investigation is ongoing.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}