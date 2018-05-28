  • One person shot in Bethel Grove

    Updated:

    FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.

    Memphis Fire dispatch told FOX13 one person was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.

    Trending stories:

    Memphis police and fire were dispatched to the corner of Kimball Street and Hugenot around 4:30 a.m. Monday morning. It is not clear if that is where the victim was originally shot. 

    FOX13 learned the victim is heading to Regional One, but we do not know the victim's condition. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person shot in Bethel Grove

  • Headline Goes Here

    City Watch cancelled for missing 26-year-old man

  • Headline Goes Here

    10-year-old shot while playing basketball in Memphis park

  • Headline Goes Here

    City Watch cancelled for man with schizophrenia

  • Headline Goes Here

    Two children snatch purse with $1000 in it from woman at gas station