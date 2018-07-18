One person shot in Frayser

Paramedics rushed one person to the hospital after they were shot in Frayser.
FOX13 learned the victim was rushed to Methodist North from the 2800 block of Lake Park Road.
The victim's condition has not been released.
Watch FOX13's Good Morning for the latest as police work to learn more information.
