One person shot in Hickory Hill

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Hickory Hill.
According to police, the shooting happened on the 4300 block of Thistleway Drive around midnight.
One person was taken to Regional One in an unknown condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
