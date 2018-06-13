  • One person shot in Hickory Hill

    Updated:

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis for a live report with the latest on this breaking story. 

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Hickory Hill. 

    Photos from the scene. 

    According to police, the shooting happened on the 4300 block of Thistleway Drive around midnight. 

    One person was taken to Regional One in an unknown condition. 

    Trending stories:

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person shot in Hickory Hill

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mitchell Heights shooting sends man to hospital fighting for his life

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 men shot in the head, 2 others injured in block party shooting