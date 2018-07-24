  • One person shot in Imogene Heights

    Updated:

    Watch Good Morning Memphis for the latest on the investigation. 

    Memphis police are investigating an early morning shooting. 

    It happened on the 2700 block of Ketchum Road around 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday. 

    Trending stories:

    According to police, one person was rushed to Methodist North Hospital. They are expected to be okay. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories