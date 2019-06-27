  • One person shot in Medical District

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Medical district. 

    MPD said the shooting happened at the corner of Jones Street and Alabama Avenue. 

    The victim was sitting on the porch when the suspect began shooting, police said

    According to police, the victim was found at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas in Downtown Memphis. 

    It is not clear if he drove himself to the gas station where he was found, or if someone else drove him there. 

    He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Police did not release any suspect information. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

