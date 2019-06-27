One person shot in Medical District

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Medical district.
MPD said the shooting happened at the corner of Jones Street and Alabama Avenue.
The victim was sitting on the porch when the suspect began shooting, police said
According to police, the victim was found at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas in Downtown Memphis.
It is not clear if he drove himself to the gas station where he was found, or if someone else drove him there.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police did not release any suspect information.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
At 12:11am officers responded to a shooting at 261 Jones St. The adult male victim ran to 186 N. Danny Thomas for aid. The victim was sitting on the porch when an unknown male began firing shots. The victim was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 27, 2019
The suspect wore a white shirt & blk pants.
