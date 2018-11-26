One person shot in North Memphis

FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will bring you the latest information LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis police are investigating a shooting in North Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Masked men shoot and robbed woman at local apartment complex
- Sunday morning house fire leaves man dead in Frayser
- Shooting at Oak Court Mall stemmed from a glance at 'attractive woman,' police report says
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
According to Memphis Fire Dispatch, one person was taken to Regional One from the 1400 block of Jackson Avenue. The business is called North Side Deli and Grocery.
When FOX13 arrived, there were at least seven police cars and crime scene tape was surrounding the scene.
Police have not released any information about potential suspects or what led up to the shooting.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}