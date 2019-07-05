  • One person shot in Raleigh

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in a Memphis neighborhood. 

    According to police, officers were called to the 3500 block of Scotland Road. 

    It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning. 

    One person was taken to Regional One hospital. 

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

