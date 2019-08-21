One person shot in Shelby County, deputies investigating

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting.
According to SCSO, the shooting happened on the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
One person was shot and taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.
No one is in custody and this is an ongoing investigating, officials said.
Overnight: SCSO is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive. One person was transported to ROH in non-critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. No one is in custody. pic.twitter.com/jbnXfq66hA— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) August 21, 2019
