One person shot in Shelby County, deputies investigating

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Shelby County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a shooting. 

    According to SCSO, the shooting happened on the 4600 block of Orange Tulip Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. 

    One person was shot and taken to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay. 

    No one is in custody and this is an ongoing investigating, officials said.  

