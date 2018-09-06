One person shot in South Memphis

FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will bring you live updates throughout Good Morning Memphis.
---
Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in South Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mid-South football player had cocaine in his system when he died, officials say
- Kirby High School closed for rest of week due to ‘pest issues’
- Dispatcher brutally attacked in police department, hospitalized in Memphis
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police were called to the 1200 block of S. Wellington after someone was shot just after 7 a.m.
Information about the shooting is limited, however, FOX13 has learned the victim was taken to Regional One.
Their condition has not been released.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}