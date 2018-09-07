  • One person shot in South Memphis

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis. 

    One person was taken to Regional One in an unknown condition from the 2400 block of Ketchum Road. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Officers were on the scene around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday. 

    No suspect information has been released. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories