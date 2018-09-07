One person shot in South Memphis

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
One person was taken to Regional One in an unknown condition from the 2400 block of Ketchum Road.
Officers were on the scene around 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.
No suspect information has been released.
FOX13 is working to learn more information and will update you with the latest information as it becomes available.
