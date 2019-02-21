One person shot in South Memphis

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in South Memphis.
According to Memphis Fire, the shooting happened on the 900 block of South 4th Street.
The victim was taken to Regional One around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
