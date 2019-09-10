One person shot in Westwood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting in the Westwood Neighborhood.
According to police, they were called to the 4400 block of Rose Heather Street around 11:30 p.m. on Sept 9.
The Memphis Fire Department said one person was taken to hospital.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
