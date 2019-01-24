One person shot inside Mid-South Walmart

West Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Walmart.
Information around the shooting is extremely limited
The assistant chief of police said one person was shot inside and the victim's wound did not appear to be life-threatening. The business is located on a service road off of the interstate.
FOX13 is in West Memphis and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
