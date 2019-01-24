  • One person shot inside Mid-South Walmart

    Updated:

    West Memphis police are investigating a shooting at Walmart. 

    Information around the shooting is extremely limited

    The assistant chief of police said one person was shot inside and the victim's wound did not appear to be life-threatening. The business is located on a service road off of the interstate. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

     

    FOX13 is in West Memphis and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories