One person shot inside Pure Passion overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after someone was shot inside Pure Passion early this morning.
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Pure Passion early Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the Whitehaven strip club around 1:17 a.m.
Investigators on the scene told FOX13 one person was taken to the hospital. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
The victim has not been identified by MPD. No suspect information is available.
FOX13 obtained cell phone footage of the incident that happened inside the club. Watch the video now on Good Morning Memphis.
This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Check back for updates.
