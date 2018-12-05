One person shot near Downtown Memphis

FOX13 is working to learn more information on this shooting and will update you LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting near Downtown Memphis.
The victim was taken from the scene on the 400 block of East Georgia Avenue. FOX13 is working to learn what condition the victim was in when they arrived at Regional One.
It is not clear what time the shooting happened.
