One person shot on South Perkins

Memphis police are investigating a shooting in Parkway Village.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to Regional One from the 2800 block of South Perkins.
Crime scene tape wrapped the Liquor Mart starting at around 11:30 p.m.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting and will have the latest updates on-air and online.
