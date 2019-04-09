One person taken to hospital from accident on interstate

One person who was involved in a car crash on the interstate was taken to the hospital.
Memphis police and fire were called to westbound I-240 at Getwell Road
Memphis Fire Department said they took one person to Regional One.
It is not clear how many vehicles were involved. Tennessee Department of Transportation said there were multiple vehicles involved, but did not give an exact number.
