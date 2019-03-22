One person taken to hospital from gas station after shooting

Memphis police are investigating a shooting.
According to Memphis Fire Department, the victim was taken to the hospital from the Marathon Gas Station on the 3500 block of James Road around 11 p.m. Thursday night.
The victim's condition has not been released.
