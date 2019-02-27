  • One person taken to the hospital after train crashes in car

    Updated:

    Memphis police are investigating after a train crash. 

    According to Memphis police, the accident happened near the intersection on South Parkway and Ragan Street. 

    One person was taken to the hospital. It is not clear how badly he or she was injured. 

