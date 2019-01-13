  • One person transported from house fire in Orange Mound

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has been transported from a house fire in Orange Mound. 

    According to MFD officials, crews responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Supreme Ave around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, fire and smoke was showing from the house. 

    FOX13 has confirmed someone was transported from the scene in critical condition. 

