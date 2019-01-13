One person transported from house fire in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person has been transported from a house fire in Orange Mound.
According to MFD officials, crews responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of Supreme Ave around 9:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, fire and smoke was showing from the house.
Memphis Fire and Police on the scene of a house fire in Orange Mound on Supreme St. one man went to the hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/CF4sxlvy3V— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) January 13, 2019
FOX13 has confirmed someone was transported from the scene in critical condition.
We are working on new information on this developing story, so stay with us for the very latest.
