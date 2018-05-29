  • One person transported from Kimball shooting

    Memphis police are working to learn more information about a shooting in the Kimball neighborhood. 

    According to Memphis fire, one person was transported to Regional One from the 1500 block of Stribling. 

    The shooting happened at the Forest Pine Apartments. 

    FOX13 is working to learn the victim's condition and what led to the shooting. 

     

