  • One person transported to hospital after shooting near community center in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Powers Road near the Raleigh Community Center. 

    MPD officers are currently on scene. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

