One person transported to hospital after shooting near community center in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was transported to the hospital after a shooting in Raleigh Thursday night.
Police said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Powers Road near the Raleigh Community Center.
MPD officers are currently on scene.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
