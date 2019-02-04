0 One simple change that can help pay off your credit card debt

The average household with credit card debt owes more than $16,000. The Mid-South is no different – with nearly every person who is carrying debt owing thousands.

The holiday season is one that is particularly tough for families. Americans racked up more than $1,000 in holiday debt at the end of 2018, and nearly one third of those shoppers still have debt from last year.

In many cases, what was a must-have toy at the time is now lost or shoved in the back of a closet, but the staggering bill may just now be arriving in the mail.

“You’re incurring debt for things that don’t mean anything to you three weeks later,” said Cait Lamberton, who is helping lead a study on paying off debt. “It's really depressing… because the minute you write the check you don't get anything for it."

To help Mid-Southerners get out of debt, FOX13 investigated different strategies that could help lead to a debt life.

A new study found a method that is helping some families with paying off their debt.

The one simple change you can make right now that will help you pay off debt and save money in the future – tonight on FOX13 News at 9 p.m.

FOX13 Investigates has a few other tips for you and your family:

If you’re using a credit card, be sure you have one with cash-back perks. You won’t be raking in big bucks, but when it comes to tackling debt, every penny earned helps. Try refinancing a card or two with personal loans. You could get thousands of dollars at a MUCH lower A-P-R than your cards. Next, try meal prepping as opposed to buying a lunch or dinner out every day. Those savings will add up quickly. Keep your day-job but get on track to earn some passive income on top. Consider renting one of your rooms out on Airbnb, or even getting involved in a paid-sleep study.

