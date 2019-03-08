One victim shot at Memphis gas station, suspected shooter on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting this morning at 1559 Sycamore View.
Officers found one shooting victim, who was exported to Regional One Health in critical condition.
MPD said the suspect was not located on the scene.
The surveillance video that captured the alleged shooter – on FOX13 News at 6.
