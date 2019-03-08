  • One victim shot at Memphis gas station, suspected shooter on the run

    By: Jacque Masse

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police responded to a shooting this morning at 1559 Sycamore View.

    Officers found one shooting victim, who was exported to Regional One Health in critical condition.

    MPD said the suspect was not located on the scene.

