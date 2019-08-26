One woman dead after early morning crash in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an early morning crash.
According to police, a woman was pronounced dead on the scene of an accident at East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Drive. It happened around 7 a.m. on Monday.
There were two cars involved, police said. One man and a juvenile, whose age was not released, were taken to the hospital.
The victims have not been identified.
