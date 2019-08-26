  • One woman dead after early morning crash in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after an early morning crash. 

    According to police, a woman was pronounced dead on the scene of an accident at East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Drive. It happened around 7 a.m. on Monday. 

    There were two cars involved, police said. One man and a juvenile, whose age was not released, were taken to the hospital. 

    The victims have not been identified. 

