One woman shaken by the murder of her neighbor

DESOTO Co., Miss. - DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has one woman behind bars for murder after she allegedly killed one person.

Felicia Barden was charged with murder after an incident in the 4400 block of Center Hill Rd in Olive Branch this morning that deputies say stemmed from a domestic incident.

FOX13 spoke with a neighbor who was shaken up over the incident.

Linda McClure told us she was closer to the victim than she was to the alleged murder.

The victim was always kind to her.

“The evil stuff is getting too close to home,” McClure said.

McClure said she was enjoying her coffee like any other morning, when she noticed some commotion outside her window.

“They were putting up crime scene tape down through my trees and down the wooden fence and I thought oh my god,” she said. “They do that when there’s a death.”

She said the community is close-knit along Center Hill Rd and another neighbor called to fill her in on what was going had happened.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office charged Felicia Barden with murder and McClure said the alleged murderer never talked much.

“The only time she came out of the house was in her vehicle out the garage then closed the garage door,” she said. “You never saw her outside.”

“She was the type that seemed like she needed a friend. I tried to be that. I don’t know if I was.”

McClure said the victim was talkative and always called her Ms. Linda, and he’d walk over with his dog to talk

“I liked him,” she said. “He was sweet as he can be and I’m in shock because he’s gone.”

It is still unclear how the victim was killed.

Unfortunately, over just the last 24 hours, his was not the only death in the Mid-South, investigators said was the result of a domestic issue.

Two people died last night in Shelby County, as well.



