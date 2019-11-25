  • One woman shot outside a pawn shop, police say

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman has been shot after late morning shooting.

    Memphis Police responded about 11:15 a.m. Monday to a shooting in the 2100 block of Frayser Blvd.

    The victim was taken to Regional One Medical Center and is in critical condition.

    The suspect is described as a man, last seen on foot going eastbound on Frayser Blvd. 

