One year since confederate statues were removed in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Thursday marks one year since the removal of three confederate statues in Memphis
Many Memphians said the statues divided the community and were offensive.
Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner stood where Nathan Bedford Forrest's statues used to stand.
His remains are still where the statues used to stand, along with his wife.
Turner said the removal of the statue represents growth and community.
"I think it means anything can be accomplished now. I think this means for so long, for more than 100 years these confederate monuments stood here in the city. And basically, people thought nothing could be done. And we were able to get it done by working together," Turner said.
The 'Sons of Confederacy' and the family of Nathan Bedford Forrest are suing Greenspace Inc and the City of Memphis, saying the city 'desecrated the grave sites.'
Greenspace Inc. owns the parks. Turner told FOX13 they will wait and see where the litigation takes them.
