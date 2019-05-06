0 Ongoing mediation prompts questions about future of Memphis in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - After a successful Beale Street Music Festival, questions still remain about the future of Memphis in May.

Right now, Memphis in May is in mediation with the Memphis River Parks Partnership.

Everything is in limbo as MRPP and MIM officials are in mediation. It is unclear when construction will start on major proposed changes to Tom Lee Park.

Tramine Calloway has been a DJ at BMSF the past few years. He said he can’t imagine performing anywhere else.

“The crowd and tourists love the energy, so Beale Street is where it’s at,” said Calloway.

In the mediation, officials are discussing MRPP’s proposed $70 million changes for Tom Lee Park. Construction won’t start until there is an agreement.

“There is no end date for that mediation and it’s kind of been put on hold while we’ve been in the park doing Beale Street Music Festival,” said Robert Griffin, with Memphis in May.

Griffin said he is concerned about narrowing Riverside Drive down to two lanes because of logistics reasons.

“We use all four lanes. Two of the lanes for logistics needs for support vehicles, others are for traffic for emergency vehicles in and out of the park,” he said.

Griffin told FOX13 he is worried the new plan won’t have enough space, but he likes other ideas like adding WiFi and other aspects – such as plumbing and electrical needs in the park.

A spokesperson with MRPP said they put together the plans for Tom Lee Park with the festival in mind.

They have raised $50 million of the $70 million plan so far.

Griffin said he believes everything will work out. MIM officials are not looking at other options for the festival at this point because they are focusing on mediation.

