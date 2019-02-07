0 Only 1 officer certified to work for police department in Arkansas, report says

HUGHES, Ark. - Only one of the officers for a police department in Arkansas is certified to be in law enforcement. That was the finding of an Arkansas state agency.

This comes after they were called to investigate the police department in Hughes.

Mayor Lincoln Barnett said he realized something was wrong when he took office and began going over city agency budgets. He said Hughes' Police Department budget was $15,000 over with no explanation why.

The day he called for an investigation, the chief resigned. On Wednesday, he received the findings, and with that, a lot of extra work.

"We had some people on the Hughes Police Department force that should not have been working as officers,” Barnett said moments after he was presented the findings by the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards.

The department closed Jan. 30 after Barnett discovered discrepancies in the department. It partially re-opened two days later, and for about a week part-time officers patrolled as an investigation was conducted.

FOX13 was there Wednesday as the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards presented their findings to the Mayor.

"Out of all the Hughes Police Officers, there have been no training hours recorded for the City of Hughes Police Department since 2017,” said Barnett.

The agents added that the officers also skipped annual qualification on their service weapons, and many officers were working full-time when only qualified for part-time.

"Part of Hughes' problem is, for years, we have taken what are known as 'reject officers,” said Barnett. "People that couldn't get on elsewhere, had left other departments, or people who shouldn't be officers.”

He added that sentiment didn’t apply to everyone on the force.

Hughes has around 1,200 residents, and before the investigation, 11 officers. During the investigation, five part-time officers patrolled.

After the commission's findings, only one part-time officer is qualified to patrol the streets of Hughes, forcing Barnett to replace the entire department, starting with the chief.

"I am not willing to rush this process at all. I want to ensure we have a good police force when we reopen,” Barnett said.

He said it's his understanding the officers that were working without qualifications won't be able to work in law enforcement for two years.

St. Francis County deputies have been responding to 9-1-1 calls but aren't able to patrol the streets.

He's asking them, as well as Arkansas State Police, for additional assistance as he rebuilds the Hughes Police Department.

