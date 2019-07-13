‘Only in Memphis': Video shows driver going 70 MPH on interstate with hood covering windshield

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One man described the scene on a local interstate perfectly when he saw something he could not believe.
“Only in Memphis, Tennessee, I swear.”
This video, which was recorded on an unidentified Memphis interstate, shows a man traveling at a speed of at least 70 miles per hour while the hood of his car was popped open.
Not only was it popped open, the windshield was almost completely covered by the hood.
In the video, the driver of that car is seen straining to see out of the small opening through the windshield while heading down the interstate.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police: Man admits to kidnapping, stabbing girlfriend to death when she tried to call MPD officer
- 'Within 48 hours... he was gone': Memphis man dies from flesh-eating bacteria in Gulf waters
- Victim alleges 14-year-old boy found fatally shot in Southaven neighborhood invaded his home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
“That man chilling,” the person who recorded the video is heard saying. “Man, we going 75 (miles per hour) on the expressway. This man balling, still going.”
Later in the video, you can see the engine completely exposed with parts of the car flapping in the wind.
That post has gone viral, having been shared hundreds of times since Friday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}