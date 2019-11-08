Opening date announced for new Superlo Foods in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned the new Superlo Foods location in Orange Mound will open December 4.
The store is opening in the former Kroger grocery store location on Lamar Ave.
It closed in 2018. After a year and a half of sitting vacant, Kroger announced it would donate the store to Superlo Foods.
Superlo already owns more than seven stores in Memphis.
