Operation Warm Hearts: Shelby County Schools seeking winter clothing donations for students

Shelby County Schools is asking for coat donations to give to students this winter.
Operation Warm Hearts will happen at the SCS headquarters from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Kingsbury Principal Wynn Earle saw all his students receive jackets last year.
“It allows them to come to school every day,” he said. “It allows them to stay at school every day because they’re healthy and they’re not sick or coughing or sneezing.”
They’ll take new coats, jackets, pullovers, hats, gloves, scarves, and toys.
“A lot of times we take what we have for granted,” Earle said.
SCS reports more than 70,000 of their 108,900 students are economically disadvantaged.
“The opportunity to see our students get a brand-new coat in such a cold time of year, it was huge impact for us,” Earle said.
If you want to learn more about the event or donate online, visit their website here.
