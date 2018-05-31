  • Orange Mound man pulls AK-47 on mom, uncle

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An Orange Mound man is in jail after police said he pulled an assault rifle out on his mother and uncle during an argument. 

    Police arrested 22-year-old Octavius Fleming Tuesday after the incident around 2:30 p.m. 

    Court records showed Fleming was arguing with his uncle, demanding he grabbed his things and leave their home in the 1100 block of Semmes St. 

    “I came out my house, and it was a line of police cars outside of her house,” said Lateisha Bobo, a neighbor. 

    Trending stories:

    The argument eventually escalated and Fleming went to pull an AK-47 rifle on his uncle. Fleming’s mother intervened and he threatened to shoot them both. 

    The two eventually ran from the house to a nearby store where they called police. 

    “She’s a nice lady. She comes, get her stuff and go,” said Assa Algahim, a clerk at the store. 

    Fleming was arrested without incident and faces two counts of Aggravated Assault.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orange Mound man pulls AK-47 on mom, uncle

  • Headline Goes Here

    Popular restaurant, bar near University of Memphis robbed at gunpoint

  • Headline Goes Here

    Palin's son seeks to bar media in assault proceedings

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to prevent accidental shootings

  • Headline Goes Here

    US man gets 15 years in prison for illegal handgun exports