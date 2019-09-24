0 Orange Mound property values drop nearly 30% over the past decade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County's Tax Assessor said Orange Mound is approaching the "point of no return."

New research shows property values dropped nearly 30% in the proximately African-American neighborhood over the past decade.

Those homeowners told FOX13 the timing of this report couldn't be worse.

The Orange Mound community just celebrated its 100th anniversary this past summer. Now, they have to figure out how to keep this neighborhood alive for the next century.

Rev. Reginald Tucker with Orange Mound Outreach Ministries said, "We often talk about the past of Orange Mound, but right now we really need to focus on the future of orange mound."

Tucker grew up in Orange Mound and it's been his home for more than 50 years. He loves his neighborhood, but he knows it's not doing well. Tucker said there are too many abandoned, rundown homes.

"The original homeowners, when they pass away they pass it to their children. But they're out of town or they just don't care, or they want to live on the outskirts of the neighborhood because of the crime," Tucker said.

Shelby County tax assessor Melvin Burgess said property values have decreased nearly 30% in Orange Mound.

He says almost 10% of the properties in this neighborhood are vacant or blighted – a driving force for the decline.

If the trend continues, Burgress said the tax base in Shelby County will be substantially diminished.

Tucker said, "We got a lot of renters here, and we need more homeowners than renters so people feel like they're stakeholders in this."

Assessor Burgess wants to start a task force to address the devaluation in black neighborhoods, starting with Orange Mound.

Tucker believes that's a good first step, but he wants Orange Mound homeowners to have a voice in the process.

"It'll take more people that love Orange Mound that's dedicated to Orange Mound to guide and lead us in the new Orange Mound," Tucker said.

Additional, assessor Burgess wants the County Commissioner to place a moratorium on home demolitions.

He said the local government owns about 70% of the vacant residential lots in Orange Mound.

