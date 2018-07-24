0 Ordinance proposed to hold landlords responsible for trash after evicting tenants

City leaders want to hold landlords responsible for picking up trash left by evicted tenants.

A Memphis City Councilwoman told FOX13 she will introduce an ordinance to change city code to take that burden off tax payers.

Memphis has some of the highest eviction rates among the 50 largest metro areas in the U.S., according to the website Apartmentlist.com.

When someone's belongings are put on the curb, it is not just an embarrassment. It’s also an eyesore and can cause litter in a neighborhood.

City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson told FOX13: "someone’s things are set out. People come by and they are rummaging through the bags and all of sudden the wind blows it all the way down the street."

Trending stories:

Robinson believes landlords who evict a tenant should be required to put those items in a sealed container to be picked up by a private hauler if the tenant doesn't take it with them.

"So, if you are putting someone out of a home and it takes up more than two garbage cans then you need to get a container, one of those large dumpsters” said Robinson.

The councilwoman will introduce an ordinance to charge landlords for the cost of having to pick up the tenants belongs and litter it may have created.

This would mean the changing the City of Memphis code.

Robinson expects the politically connected landlords in Memphis to try and defeat her proposal.

"It is not the responsibility of the community and our tax dollars to pick that up. The people who own that property are responsible. I believe that and I am sticking to my story,” said Robinson.

FOX13 emailed the mayor's office for comment.

A spokeswoman for the mayor replied, saying “Councilwoman Robinson has been talking with our public works director and that the administration is generally supportive of the idea.”

© 2018 Cox Media Group.