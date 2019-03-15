Organizations and agencies will have different HIV/AIDS testing methods this summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Organizations and agencies that offer free HIV and AIDS testing from the state are changing their method of testing this summer.
They are completely going away from the oral swab to pricking fingers for blood samples.
Pricking fingers for blood is not a new way of testing for HIV and AIDS, but for many organizations it will become the standard in June.
In June, organizations that receive resources from the state to provide HIV testing will go to only finger pricking.
OUT Memphis already changed over this month to get ahead of the game.
Jessie Cladio from OUT Memphis said he thinks the finger prick will be accepted more by a lot of people.
"A lot of people haven't had any issues," Cladio said. "I feel like when we were doing swabs a lot of people were skeptical about it because the blood is more accurate."
