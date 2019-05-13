Organizations in Memphis area granted $1 million to help make healthier Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - United Healthcare gave $1 million in grants Monday morning to help make a healthier Mid-South.
The Mid-South Food Bank, Church Health, Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association, Regional One Health, Shelby County Education Foundation, YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South, and Christ Community Health Services all were given money to continue their missions.
The food bank received the most money.
It was given $500,000 to buy two mobile vehicles and add three freezers to its school pantries.
CEO Estella Mayhue-Greer said they will partner with the other nonprofit organizations to help the community.
“It’s going to help to improve the health,” she said.
Food bank officials plan to partner with the YMCA this summer. The YMCA received $90,000.
Senior VP of Operations Brian McLaughlin said they used their grant money to purchase two vans to bring resources to areas where they do not have YMCA buildings.
“So, we can now reach kids with critical resources by giving them a book, by giving them a meal,” he said. “We have a 3D printer, MacBooks, iPads, everything’s on there.”
According to an official release, grant recipients in the Memphis area include:
- Mid-South Food Bank – $500,000 to support and expand its mobile food pantry and Healthy School Pantry programs that increase access to fresh and healthy foods.
- Church Health – $90,000 to provide specialty dental care to low-income and uninsured residents.
- Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association – $90,000 to expand access to home-delivered meals to seniors through MIFA Meals on Wheels.
- Regional One Health – $90,000 to launch a food pantry at its outpatient clinic and provide food boxes to people who are uninsured or are enrolled in TennCare or Medicaid.
- Shelby County Education Foundation – $90,000 to purchase hygiene and personal-care products for low-income children attending Shelby County public schools.
- YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South – $90,000 to launch its “Y on the Fly” program, featuring two mobile units delivering critical resources to youth including healthy meals, physical activity and water-safety courses, a mobile library and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) enrichment programming to local youth.
- Christ Community Health Services – $50,000 to provide preventive and restorative dental care to uninsured students, homeless individuals and expectant mothers.
