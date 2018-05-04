0 Organizers beef up security for Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis In May organizers are adding new security measures for the Beale Street Music Festival.

Director of Marketing Robert Griffin told FOX13 security will wand patrons at the gates before they walk inside.

“Which takes a little more time at the front gate, but it means a lot more safe and secure festival for everyone,” Griffin said.

They are also utilizing the LiveSafe app.

“It allows you to receive any kind of emergency notification or even notifications related to, they were going to be 30 minutes late for this artist to make it on stage’, just anything that we need to communicate out to the public you can receive that way,” he said.

Griffin said the app can also let people track their friends when they leave the park.

We reached out to MPD to see what they are doing when it comes to security. They sent us a statement saying: “There are multiple layers of security in place. Just as with any large event in the area, patrols and police presence are increased to ensure a safe environment.”



