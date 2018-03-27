Original MLK speech on display at University of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The University of Memphis unveiled an important piece of history Monday morning.
The original copy of Dr. Martin Luther King’s “WE shall overcome” speech is on display at the university’s library.
The pages with words Dr. Martin Luther King wrote and read from still bring tears to eyes 50 years later.
The opportunity to have this speech on display was given to the university by philanthropist Avron B Fogelman.
The 20 page “We shall overcome speech” was delivered in 1965 in Chicago. A portion of the iconic speech was hand written by Dr. King.
Dr. Karen Weddle-West is the provost and director of diversity at the University of Memphis.
"It was chilling to be able to hold in your hand words that were pinned by the greatest orator,” West said.
The speech was delivered during the time Dr. King was pushing hard for African-Americans to be given their constitutional right to vote.
Less than two months after Dr. King read the speech President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the voting rights act in August of 1965
"I hope you will walk away inspired to help change the course of civil justice and human rights for the better,” West said.
The speech will be on display at the University’s library in the rotunda until April 16th.
