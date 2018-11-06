Orpheum announces teaching artist program

Anyone interested in starting a career revolving around teaching the arts, the Orpheum Theatre Group in Memphis might have the right program for you.
The Teaching Artist Training Program seeks to train local artists and educators to leverage their artistic practice in creating high-quality instruction and facilitation for youth and communities throughout the Mid-South.
The news release broke down the people they believe would benefit most from the program:
- Who are passionate, energized, disciplined, collaborative, and open-minded who represent diverse cultural backgrounds, communities and artistic disciplines (in Theatre, Music, and Movement)
- who want to expand the impact of their artistic practice with communities and young people
- that desire continued mentorship and exposure to new methods in their artistic and teaching practices
- who want sustainable teaching artist careers in our city
- who want to change lives through the transformative power of the ar
All educators and artists interested in the program should attend the informational meeting Tuesday, December 4 from 7-9 p.m. or Saturday, December 8 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
To RSVP and for additional info, email stjohn@orpheum-memphis.com.
