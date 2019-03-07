  • Osceola School District closed Friday due to flu, officials say

    OSCEOLA, Ark. - All Osceola public schools will be closed Friday due to the spread of the flu in the district, according to officials.

    According to a post made on the district’s Facebook page, the schools will be closed Friday “due to the spreading of the flu average.”

    Students will use AMI (alternative method of instruction) tomorrow for work. 

    It is unclear how many students came down with the flu, but it is widespread across the district.

