Out-of-state couple traveling around country closes out 2018 watching Guitar Drop on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A couple from Iowa that has been traveling across dozens of states and a few countries is ending their year of travel on Beale Street to close out 2018.
Rick and Sue Lewis said they were not expecting to spend New Year’s Eve on Beale Street, but after hearing about the iconic block in Memphis they wanted to experience something different.
The couple made their way from Iowa and is heading to Fort Myers, Fla. for vacation. They said they are looking forward to experiencing the music and performances on Beale Street to kick off 2019.
“We’ve certainly gone other places on New Year’s Eve, but nothing as big as this,” said Sue Lewis. "one of our second favorite places is New Orleans. We go down there very frequently, and we’ve always heard Beale Street is different flavor of that.”
The pair told FOX13 this visit also marks the end of their first year of retirement.
They both said they are looking forward to seeing the iconic Beale Street Guitar Drop at midnight.
