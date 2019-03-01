Over 1,000 Hardin County homes affected by flooded waters

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hardin County Sheriff Johnny Alexander described the area's flooding as 'catastrophic,'
About 1,5000 homes were affected by water and most of them were submerged.
At least 4 dozen homes in the Hardin County area have been flooded out.
Alexander told FOX13 that his heart goes out to those affected, even one of his deputies was displaced by the water.
“l hate it for all the people that have been affected by the water. We had one deputy that had to move out and he had to move his camper and all his stuff out,” Alexander said.
Multiple neighborhoods in the Pickwick Dam and Counce Tennessee area were hit with water and inaccessible without a boat.
“We have a lot of homes in the Shiloh Shores and Rockpile area that have been affected by the flood," Alexander said.
The Sheriff tells us the water has continued to drop overnight but it is still causing major problems around the county.
“We still have over a hundred County roads that are still affected by the water at this time.” The Sheriff Said.
