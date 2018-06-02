  • Over 1,000 teens, young adults get jobs through City of Memphis program

    By: Chloe Morroni

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Putting young people to work in Memphis. That is the goal of the City's MPLOY Youth Program.

    On Saturday, more than 1,500 teens and young adults packed the Cook Convention Center to find out where they'll be working for 6 weeks making between 8 and 11 bucks an hour. Some of the areas top employers provide the jobs.

    FedEx, St. Jude and Baptist are some of the employers.This makes the second year, 16-year-old Gavin Alvarado has been a part of MPLOY. He worked in Congressman Steve Cohen's office last summer and he's going back again.

    "It helped me develop a focus and more of a plan for the future," Alvarado said.

    College grad Ashley Evans said she's proof the program works. She took part in MPLOY in high school.

    Evans told FOX13, "the people I met, the things I did really set me up well for college and gave me a social preparedness that I really appreciated."

    Program leaders said 40,000 kids in Memphis live in households making less than $10,000 A YEAR. They hope MPLOY can help break the cycle of poverty.

    "It makes me really proud to give students an opportunity to be productive members of society and really introduce them to the world of work," said program director, Ike Griffith.

    This is the 4th year for the MPLOY Youth Program. Each year it grows by 250 participants.

